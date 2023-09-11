Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Kingdom Hearts, replica, Square Enix

Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas

Kingdom Hearts awaits as Square Enix is back with not one but two props of the iconic Keyblade from the hit game

Get ready to unlock the magic of Kingdom Hearts with Square Enix's new Keyblade Replicas. Not one, but two stunning of the iconic Kingdom Key Keyblade are coming to life straight from the beloved video game series. The weapons of Sora and Mickey Mouse are here with the Kingdom Key and Kingdom Key D replicas. Both signature video game weapons will come in at 14" tall and will have a keyhole shaped illumination light. Seal away Kingdom Hearts and unlock the keyholes of legendary Disney worlds once again with these two beauties. Fans have seen Sora's Keyblade before, but this is a new, updated version with a more visible keyhole mark. Bring balance to the realm with the Kingdom Key and Kingdom Key D replicas that are priced at $59.99. Kingdom Hearts fans can pre-order one or both keys right here with a May 2024 release.

Summon the Strength of Kingdom Hearts with Square Enix

"May your heart be your guiding key! Version 2 of this 14-inch handheld KINGDOM HEARTS KINGDOM KEY Keyblade features an increased light intensity and more clearly visible keyhole mark! This updated KINGDOM HEARTS Light Up Keyblade is the perfect addition for your collection! Find the heart of any world you travel to with a keyhole shaped illumination light! The Keyblade that symbolizes the Kingdom Hearts series, the Kingdom Key, is now available in a handheld size! Includes a light to illuminate keyholes. (Batteries not included)"

Product Size (inches): Approximately L 3.94 in × W 14.17 in × D 1.06 in

Materials: Main part: ABS, Chain: Zinc alloy, iron.

Release Date: May 2024

"May your heart be your guiding key! This 14-inch handheld version of the iconic KINGDOM HEARTS KINGDOM KEY DARK SIDE Keyblade is the perfect addition to your collection! Find the heart of any world you travel to with a keyhole-shaped illumination light! The Keyblade that symbolizes the Kingdom Hearts series, the Dark Side Kingdom Key, is now available in a handheld size! Includes a light to illuminate keyholes. (Batteries not included)"

Product Size (inches): Approximately L 3.94 in × W 14.17 in × D 1.06 in

Materials: Main part: ABS, Chain: Zinc alloy, iron.

Release Date: May 2024

