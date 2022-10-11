Stan Lee The Master of Cameos Comes to Iron Studios with New Statue

The Master of Cameos, The Godfather of Marvel Comics, and the legend himself, Stan Lee, is getting a new collectible with Iron Studios. This comic book icon is back as he receives a new 1/10 Art Scale statue comic in at 8.2" tall. His classic look is faithfully recreated with signature glasses, mustache, and outfit. Iron Studios captures the likeness of Stan Lee perfectly with this hand-painted statue and even includes swappable arms. Collectors can display his waving or pointing, which seems like the pointing arm will go well with the Meme Spider-Man statues that Iron Studios revealed not long ago. If you love Stan Lee or need a new statue to display with your signed comic books, then this is the one for you, and he is priced at $150. Stan Lee is expected to release in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

The Godfather of Comics, Stan Lee, Has Arrived!

"Iron Studios pay tribute once more to the late Master of Comics and cameos and an architect of a universe of superheroes. Proudly presenting the statue "Stan Lee Legendary Years – POW! Studios – Art Scale 1/10", kindly celebrating his legacy, with respect and admiration to the genius creator of dreams, in the year that his legend completes 100 years. He is pointing out to a horizon filled with amazing possibilities, waving for a countless legion of fans and admirers."

"Stan Lee helped direct the path of success for worldwide pop culture, thanking the partnership of great master illustrators, showing off his most incredible and memorable creations. Acknowledging his prestige or indicating which superheroes will always be present as successes in the collective imagination. Mr. Lee is always with his unmistakable pair of glasses, his inseparable mustache, his unforgettable smile, and youthful spirit, that now is forever captured in this 1/10 Art Scale statue."