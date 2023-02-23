Star-Lord Suits Up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 including the main man himself, Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans can not wait. This marks the last Guardians film to arrive from James Gunn, and who knows what is next for our heroes. While Marvel fans wait until May 2023 for the film to come, Hasbro has unveiled a whole wave of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends figures. This wave is just packed with characters, including the leading man himself Star-Lord. Peter Quill is ready for action and in a new uniformed costume paying homage to Marvel Comics Guardians of the Galaxy.

Star-Lord has an impressive head sculpt and comes with his signature dual blasters. This whole wave is remarkable, with seven figures in total in the main wave featuring a Build-A-Cosmo. Groot is getting his own Delexe relase, and Gamora in no where in site, so maybe she will be an exclusive later on. Peter Quill is a necessary member of the Guardains team, and these matching outfits are fantastic. Marvel fans can pre-order the new GOTG Star-Lord right here for $24.99 with a Spring 2023 release.

Hasbro Gets Hooked on a Feeling with Star-Lord

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STAR-LORD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Peter Quill must do whatever it takes to save a friend whose life is in danger. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STAR-LORD figure. This quality 6-inch scale Star-Lord figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired blaster accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."