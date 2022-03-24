Star Wars: A New Hope Trash Compactor Diorama Comes to LEGO

LEGO is celebrating the legacy of the original Star Wars Trilogy as they reveal some new sets. This new once comes to us from Star Wars: A New Hope with an 802 piece capturing the Death Star Trash Compactor Scene. Packed with authentic details, this set is more dedicated to adult LEGO Star Wars fans with smaller pieces to capture the scene perfectly. Four mini-figures will be included with Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper disguise, Han Solo in Stormtrooper disguise, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia. But wait, two more Mini-Figures are secretly included with R2-D2 and C-3PO displayed on the back, as they help save our heroes from an early demise.

The trash compactor monster is even included with its eye being displayed upon all the garbage, which is a nice touch. Just like in the film, the walls do move, allowing Star Wars fans to capture pivotal scenes from the Trash Compactor and display it how they like. This iconic Star Wars scene is perfectly showcased by LEGO and it will be priced at $89.99. The Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama Set is set to release April 26, 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Begin a creative mission to recreate a legendary Star Wars: A New Hope scene with this Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama (75339) set. It is packed with authentic details, including moving walls and a dianoga's head. Place Luke Skywalker and Han Solo (both dressed as Stormtroopers), Princess Leia and Chewbacca inside Garbage Compactor 3263827, and C-3PO and R2-D2 at the compactor's controls trying to switch it off. Attach the plaque with Han Solo's dry quip (''One thing's for sure. We're all gonna be a lot thinner.") to complete a nostalgic display piece."

"A delightful gift for yourself, other fans of the classic Star Wars™ trilogy and experienced LEGO® builders, the set includes step-by-step instructions to guide the complex build. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your living room with a collection of top-quality LEGO Star Wars sets for adults, including other buildable dioramas depicting classic scenes."

6 beloved characters bring the scene to life – 5 LEGO® minifigures: Luke Skywalker and Han Solo dressed as Stormtroopers, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure

Authentic details – Includes moving walls, a dianoga's head, compactor control panel, plus a plaque with Han Solo's "One thing's for sure. We're all gonna be a lot thinner." line

Expand your collection – This set is part of a collectible series of buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ diorama models, each depicting an iconic Star Wars moment, to spark nostalgia for any fan

Built for display – This buildable Star Wars™ memorabilia measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep