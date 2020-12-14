Hasbro Unveils Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection Wave 2

Hasbro has unveiled the second wave of their Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection figures. The Archive Collection gives collectors the return of some beloved Star Wars: The Black Series figures with new simplistic packaging. This not only keeps the value of older figures, but it will give new fans easier ways to obtain some beloved Star Wars characters that they might have missed in the past. There will be four figures in this wave, all of which are related to Star Wars The Mandalorian in some way or another. Kicking things off first is the Tusken Raider, who started the second season of The Mandalorian with a bang. This iconic character is back once again and is highly detailed, highly poseable, and will include a nice set of weapon accessories. This will be a great figure to build a nice little army since they had such a great performance as Mando teamed up with them to take on the Krayt Dragon.

We then get the return of three fan-favorite Star Wars Stormtrooper classes, with the Imperial Death Trooper starting us off. Originally revealed in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this eerie trooper returned for the season finally of The Mandalorian. These highly skilled Death Troopers are back once again, featuring great detail, articulation, and two included blasters. We then take a page out of the newest episode of The Mandalorian as Hasbro attaches the Imperial Hovertank Driver and the Shoretrooper to the Archive line. Both of these figures also made an appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story but are back connected to the past to the present with new Star Wars tales. Both of these troopers will come with a blaster and will feature armor that is beautifully sculpted, weathered, and each will make perfect additions to grow your Imperial collection.

I'm definitely a fan of Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection. It is a great way to release figures to fans if they missed previous waves while keeping the value intact for dedicated fans. Army building is quite big right now with collecting community, so these figures will be perfect for growing your very own Imperial army. It gives fans a variety of different classes to choose from, which is great. The hardest thing about releasing new Star Wars Stormtroopers is that they are very hard to come by, so make sure you pre-order the right amount you want as they will be hard to find in-store next year. The Tusken Raider, Death Trooper, Hovertank Driver, and Shoretrooper are all expected to release in Spring 2021 and will be priced at $19.99. Pre-orders will go live today on a variety of retailers at 4 PM EST, and fans will be able to find them located here. These are re-released figures, so nothing new is really being added, but with each one of them making their own appearance in The Mandalorian, these could easily sell out due to the overwhelming popularity of the live-action Disney+ show. Please do not sleep on these figures, and make sure you add them to your growing Star Wars collection before it is too late.