Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection Prototype Boba Fett Drops Tomorrow

In 2019 Hasbro debuted the new Star Wars Retro Collection that gave fans classic 70's Kenner-styled release figures. The line mainly consisted of re-released molds, but fans did get a brand new Darth Vader Prototype figure. This consisted of a multicolored design that most figures are given when in the "prototype" phase. Hasbro released this unique design to Star Wars fans, and fans were obsessed with the design, and to celebrate, Hasbro has revealed that Boba Fett will be getting the multi-colored prototype treatment next. Just like Darth Vader, there will be a variety of different color variations collectors can get.

Prototype Boba Felt will have a new cardiac design and will come with a black blaster. This figure is a must-have for any OG Star Wars figure collector or if you are just a Boba Felt fan. Pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow, May 5th (Revenge of the 5th) at 1 PM EST at Target. Target is not the best with online pre-orders (here)so try your best out there. The Prototype Boba Fett is also set to release in Target stores this Summer 2021, so keep your eyes peeled, collectors. May the 4th be with you!

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Summer 2021). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure features premium design and five points of articulation. With his blaster accessory in hand, this poseable figure is sure to add a bright pop of color to any fan's STAR WARS collection. Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target starting at 1 pm ET on 5/5/2021."