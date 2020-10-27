Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry

Thanks, Hallmark. I didn't need to cry like this today. The companies 2020 holiday ornaments are out, and as always, there are plenty of Star Wars ones for us collectors to get our hands on. But one in particular stands out, and is a must have addition to your holiday Star Wars tree. There is an iconic behind the scenes photo of Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew on the Bespin set during filming of Empire Strikes Back with Fisher being held up by Mayhew with one arm, with the happiest of looks on her face. It is a great shot, and when Mayhew passed away last year, the photo was posted by everyone, reminding us that Leia and Chewy were together again. Hallmark went ahead and turned this into the sweetest Christmas ornament of all-time, which you can see below.

Hallmark Punches Star Wars Fans In The Feelings

"Go behind the scenes for the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with beloved characters Princess Leia and Chewbacca. Inspired by an iconic set photo, this Christmas tree ornament features the towering Wookiee affectionately holding the petite princess, dressed in her Bespin gown.

Artist crafted by Kristina Gaughran, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2020 in copyright.

Plastic Christmas tree ornament is lead-free and measures 2.15" W x 6" H x 2" D."

Honestly, this might just be the best Star Wars Christmas ornament ever made. It might be one of the best Star Wars anything ever made. So many emotions flow through you when you see this thing, it should come with a box of tissues. I will be adding this to my collection as soon as I am done typing this. You can order it here, or find it in your local Hallmark store if they are not sold out already.