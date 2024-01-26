Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Ahsoka, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars Captain Enoch and Night Troopers Arrive from Gentle Giant

Thrawn is ready to take back the Star Wars galaxy with a deadly new army of undead Night Troopers and a new Captain

The galaxy is about to have a shift in power as Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned, and he did not come alone. A new army awaits the New Republic, with the Nightsisters backing Thrawn along with his second in command, Captain Enoch. On top of that, his army of Night Troopers is enhanced by the Nightsister's magic, making these undead soldiers a true threat. Gentle Giant Ltd. is giving Star Wars fans some brand new collectible statues featuring the newest rising power in the galaxy. Coming from Star Wars: Ahsoka, new statues are here, starting with an 11" tall Premier Collection Captain Enoch. Limited to only 2000 pieces, this Captain features some slick armor with a golden mask, and fans are ready to see him in action.

As for the Night Trooper, Gentle Giant Ltd. has a new 6" bust of the undead soldier that is also limited to 2000 pieces. A lot of detail has been put into these pieces, capturing the shattered and mended armor with red bandages and golden cracks. Both of these Star Wars statues will bring power back to your Imperial collection, and pre-orders are already for both with a Q3 2024 release. The Night Troopers are priced at $130, and Captain Enoch comes in at $200.

Nothing Can Stop the Night Troopers from Star Wars: Ahsoka

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Night Troopers are coming! Once stormtroopers, now animated by the Great Mothers' majik, the sinister Night Troopers of Grand Admiral Thrawn are now the latest 1/6 Scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Standing approximately 6 inches tall atop a black pedestal base, this mini-bust is limited to an edition of 2000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Captain Enoch Prepares for Conquest

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! All rise for Captain Enoch! The captain of the guard for Grand Admiral Thrawn cuts an imposing figure, with his customized gold-faced stormtrooper helmet, and now he is the latest statue in the Premier Collection from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall at 1/7 scale, this resin statue is limited to only 2000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

