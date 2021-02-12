Is Hasbro Cancelling Future Cara Dune Star Wars Figures?

By now, most Star Wars fans know that some changes have been made to the next season of The Mandalorian. Some of those changes include the vanishing of Cara Dune, the new sheriff of Nevarro played by Gina Carano. After recent social media events, Lucasfilm has removed the actress from the hit Star Wars role. It is unclear if they will recast the character or just throw her into the nearest Sarlacc Pit. With things moving swiftly, new rumors have spread that Hasbro will be pulling the upcoming Cara Due restock figures from a couple of their lines. Rumors started with the well-known and Star War enthusiast YakFace, and collectors can find the original post and other great Star Wars news here. It looks like both upcoming restocks of Cara Dune in Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and The Black Series will be halted. However, the Retro Collection figure for the upcoming The Mandalorian wave will still stand.

This is a big move for Hasbro (if true), and completely understandable to cut the cord before it is too late. The Vintage and Black Series figures were set to release in the coming month, but that does seem unlikely now. Most online retailers like GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad are already "Sold Out" of both figures, and it is unclear who has what in-hand already. I am curious why the Retro Collection Cara Dune is still in play? This could be because the figure does not specifically show the actress's likeness, or Hasbro might have enough time to alter the figure before the launch this summer. Either way, it is sad to waste an opportunity in the Star Wars Universe for such a petty reason, and now The Mandalorian is down a crew member. Fans will now be rushing to find a Cara Dune figure for their Star Wars collection, whether of the occasion or for their Razor Crest ship launching in Fall 2021.