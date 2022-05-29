Star Wars Celebration 22' Disney Parks – Concept Series Unveiled

I am always a fan of when companies drop a nice collection of theme collectibles, and Disney is quite known for it. So many events and celebrations happen at the Disney Parks, and attendees get to reap the rewards. We were lucky enough to attend the Dinsey Parks panel at Star Wars Celebration, and they teased plenty of upcoming collectibles. We already saw two collections coming soon to Disney with the Star Wars Vintage Toy and Tatooine Tourist collection. However, that was not all, as another collection was revealed at the Disney Parks Star Wars Celebration panel. This new collection is inspired by the history of making Star Wars with the Star Wars Concept Series line!

Ralph McQuarrie's art set the stage for what Star Wars would become, and his art and designs are celebrated once again. The Concept Series will feature an assortment of apparel pieces showcasing Concept character designs as well as storyboard concepts. A classic Starkiller versus Darth Vader print will also be released, and these design has always been a hit. Disney did reveal that a nice assortment of collectibles will release for the Star Wars Concept Series as well. Funko will be exclusively releasing two Concept Pops with Darth Vader and a C-3PO with R2-D2.

Mattel is also joining in on the fun as Disney did showcase the Star Wars Concept Series line of vehicles. Five concept starships return, featuring the original design for each with the X-Wing Fighter, Millennium Falcon, Landspeeder, TIE Fighter, and the Star Destroyer. All the ships are loaded with detail and will be an excellent addition to your Ralph McQuarrie collection. Finally, the last reveals Disney gave us was a big one with a Star Wars: The Black Series Concept Series 2-Pack coming from Hasbro. This Disney Parks and shopDisney exclusive gives us a 6" concept of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in all their glory. This is a fantastic set, and if you love the McQuarrie art this is a must. That Vader is incredible, and I wonder if a solo release or more concept releases will be on the way. I can imagine some of these will be shared with shopDisney (here), and be on the lookout for this new collection dropping late this year.