Star Wars Clone Commander Appo with Speeder Arrive At Hot Toys

It was only yesterday that Hot Toys teased that they would be making new 1/6 scale vehicles for their Star Wars line. Well, it looks like full reveals are here as Commander Appo, and the BARC Speeder has arrived. A new 501st Clone Trooper is here and driving on in with some style with this impressive highly detailed BARC Speeder. The Speeder measures 26.77 inches long and is completely loaded with detail with weathering effects, articulated handlebars, and a rocky display base. This bike is meant for scouting and escort missions and will allow one 1/6 scale figure to ride on it.

Commander Appo, on the other hand, will come with swappable hands, two pistols, one rifle, and new armor with weathering effect. It does not look like his helmet can be removed, but most standard Clone Trooper head sculpts should work. This is a truly impressive Star Wars collectible from Hot Toys, and the BARC Speeder will be compatible with your other Clone Troopers. The biggest challenge is the price as the Star Wars Commander Appo with BARC Speeder comes in at $515. This is not that bad as you do get a vehicle and a figure and Appo is set to release in Q3 2023. Pre-orders are already live for the set and can be found right here.

"Hot Toys is excited to be expanding its Star Wars collectibles line up today by introducing a greatly detailed 1/6th scale collectible set featuring Clone Commander Appo and a 501st Battalion BARC Speeder inspired by the popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series! A clone trooper in Republic service, Appo took part in a number of critical battles during the fight against the Separatists. In the final days of the war, Appo accompanied Anakin Skywalker to Coruscant's Jedi Temple as part of Order 66 to eliminate all the Jedi…"

"The BARC speeder gave a clone troopers increased operational range, great speed, mobility, and firepower otherwise unavailable to the foot soldier. A more aggressive and bulkier design than slimmer speeder bikes used by the Jedi, the BARC speeder was used in scouting and escort missions on a variety of worlds. The highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Commander Appo. It features beautifully crafted Clone Trooper armor and helmet, skillfully tailored outfit, a blaster rifle, and a display base! As for the new 1/6th scale BARC Speeder, it measures 68cm in length and features detailed mechanical structure, beautifully paint application with weathering effects, articulated handle bars, and a rocky themed base. Enhanced your Star Wars display with this fantastic collectible set of Appo and BARC Speeder!"

The 1/6th scale Commander Appo Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Commander Appo in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

– Newly developed helmet and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distress effects

– Approximately 30.5 cm tall

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of pistol holding hands

– One (1) pair of grip holding hands

– One (1) relax left hand

– One (1) open right hand

Costume:

– One (1) newly crafted Commander Appo armor with weathering effects

– One (1) blue pauldron with shoulder strap

– One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

– One (1) creamy white colored utility belt with pistol holsters and detailed accessories

– One (1) pair of creamy white colored boots

Weapon:

– One (1) rifle

– Two (2) pistols

Accessory:

– Figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The 1/6th scale BARC Speeder Collectible Vehicle specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of BARC Speeder in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

– Highly-accurate paint application on the mechanical design with specially applied weathering effects

– Approximately 68cm L x 22cm W x 25cm H

– Articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vanes, engine flaps, and cannon

Accessory:

– Specially designed rocky themed dynamic figure base