Star Wars Concept Marquette Nien Nunb Statue Revealed by Regal Robot Nien Nunb has just joined Regal Robot’s Star Wars Archive Collection with a limited edition bust featuring a signature of the artist

Regal Robot is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a new maquette. Releasing as part of their Concept Archive Collection line, fan-favorite alien joins the line. Sculpted by Dave Carson for Return of the Jedi, Nien Nunb is back with this impressive 6" tall bust. Each of these replicas will be meticulously hand-painted and sculpted from the original film artifact. Starting on May 25th, these limited edition statues will be offered from Regal Robot for only 40 hours! All of these Star Wars Concept Marquettes will be collectors will hand numbered and feature a Certificate of Authenticity. On top of that, Nien Nub will come with a gold-toned Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Edition plaque that is hand-signed by the sculptor Dave Carson! Star Wars fans will be able to check out the landing page right here, with each statue coming in at $399.99. Be sure to check out past Concept releases from Regal Robot, like the sold-out Yak Face seen here.

Star Wars Concept Marquette Nien Nunb Revealed

"This signature edition Nien Nunb™ bust maquette replica is part of our Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. Nunb is known as a hero of the Rebellion and co-pilot to Lando Calrissian™ during the attack on the second Death Star™. With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the Dave Carson-sculpted concept maquette for this fan-favorite alien character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. This maquette was the first step in designing the classic character."

"Each approximately 6″ tall (including the wood display base) bust is made from solid, heavy resin. 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, in the multi-layered style of the original. This makes each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!"

"Each statue in this limited edition includes a special "40th Anniversary Edition" gold-toned metal plaque and is hand packed in a gloss black box with die-cut foam insert and COA. The plaques for the signature edition were hand-signed by the original sculptor, FX artist, Dave Carson."

Limited Edition – available for only 40 hours, starting May 25th!

Includes display base and gold-toned 40th Anniversary Edition aluminum plaque

Plaques are hand-signed by sculptor Dave Carson and hand numbered.

1:1 scale to the original maquette

Part of our Archive Collection, mastered from a high-resolution 3D scan of the original artifact

Hand painted, making each a unique work of art.

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

Special up-to-6-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and length options) available! See here for full payment plan details.

Maquette numbers will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed.

Orders placed today are expected to ship in about 12-16 weeks if paid in full at time of order.

