Star Wars Disneyland 70th Droid Factory Figure R2-DL70 Revealed

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Star Wars

Article Summary Celebrate Disneyland's 70th anniversary with the exclusive Star Wars Droid Factory R2-DL70 figure release

Features a unique 3.75-inch sculpt with royal blue, magenta, yellow, and light blue 70th anniversary colors

R2-DL70 is inspired by Coruscant droids and programmed to assist with major galaxy celebrations

Find R2-DL70 at Disney Parks or snag it online at shopDisney for $14.99 as part of a limited collector line

It is time to celebrate as R2-DL70 now joins the beloved Droid Factory line at Disney Parks. This new Star Wars collectible is a packed punch of Star Wars nostalgia and Disneyland celebration for the park's 70th anniversary. This 3.75-inch figure has a new card-backed figure that features the exclusive 70th-anniversary colors with royal blue, magenta, yellow, and light blue detailing. R2-DL70's history is that he comes from Coruscant and is programmed to help with celebrations. A simple answer, yet a perfect one to witness another fun collaboration between two legendary franchises.

R2 is packaged in a classic card back with Droid Factory artwork, and this release will only be found at Disney Parks. Thankfully, everyone's favorite space pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, has smuggled some off the park to shopDisney. Collectors can save a plane ticket and get one of these new Disneyland 70th Anniversary droids online for $14.99. If you need more R2-DL70, then be on the lookout for the Interactive Remote Control version that increases the detail and brings the droid to life right before your eyes.

R2-DL70 Star Wars Droid Factory – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

"All different types of droids populate the Star Wars galaxy. Each droid is different and has their own unique personality and colors. From the heart of Coruscant, R2-DL70's task is to assist with celebrations. In this instance, they are helping to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. From a galaxy far, far away, to The Happiest Place on Earth, you'll want to add R2-DL70 to your Droid Factory collection."

Created especially for Disneyland Resort

Fully sculpted droid figure

Articulated arms

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland, first opened to the public July 17, 1955

Part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection

