Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Doctor Evazan is Wanted in 12 Systems with New Hasbro TVC

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

Hasbro revealed some new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures at New York Comic Con. One of which was Doctor Cornelius Evazan is a villainous character seen in the original 1977 film, A New Hope. With the success of the Mos Eisley Canteen HasLab, fans can expect more figures like this to be rereleased or get new life. This will allow new and old collectors to get the figures they need to fill out their cantinas when they arrive in Winter 2025. For this infamous Doctor, he was once a former cosmetic surgeon who would become infamous for botched surgeries and unethical experiments. This would lead him down a life of crime, earning a death sentence in several systems. Now he is back with a new The Vintage Collection release, featuring a blaster and his smug look right from the film. Hasbro has this criminal set for pre-order on October 23 at 1 PM EST, right on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers, for $16.99.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DOCTOR EVAZAN

"A scarred smuggler from Alsakan, Cornelius Evazan was once a promising surgeon, but became notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments. Based on Doctor Evazan from the STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE film, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #57). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on October 23 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and fan channel retailers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!