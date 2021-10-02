Star Wars General Grevious Prepares for War with Sideshow Collectibles

The Republic Army is in full retreat as General Grievous is getting a brand new statue from Sideshow Collectible. The Separatist General comes to life from his depiction in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith that stands at a massive 21″ tall on a diorama base. General Grievous has his four lightsabers ignited and ready to go and can be displayed with or without his wired cape. Sideshow Collectibles captures Grevious's cybernetic body perfectly with weathering and high end detail that Star Wars fans can really appreciate. Separatist loyalists will be able to find the Revenge of the Sith Grevious statue right here for $900, with payment plans available. He is set to release between July and September of 2022, so there is plenty of time to save up.

"I do not care about your Republic. I only live to see you DIE!" – Sideshow presents the General Grievous Premium Format Figure, a ruthless strategist ready to take the lead of your Star Wars™ collectibles. The General Grievous Premium Format Figure measures 21" tall and 25" wide as the Separatist cyborg battles his enemies atop the wreckage of a starship-themed base. Trained in the art of the lightsaber duel, he draws the weapons of four fallen Jedi to lead his droid armies to victory in the Clone Wars conflict."

"The General Grievous Premium Format Figure is a mixed media collectible featuring a detailed sculpted figure and base as well as a removable fully fabric cape, which features an exterior gray fabric, red inner lining, and internal wiring in the hem allowing you to pose it dynamically to enhance the battle scene. The general's complex technological body is carefully sculpted to capture every detail of this iconic Star Wars character, with weathering on his white armored elements and his segmented arms split into an intimidating four-handed configuration. Each of the four lightsabers he holds has a clear green or blue blade in the hilt, creating the imposing silhouette General Grievous is known for across the galaxy."