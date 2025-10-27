Posted in: Collectibles, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Rebels Seventh Sister Inquisitor Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Black Series

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Seventh Sister Inquisitor figure for Star Wars: The Black Series at MCM London.

This 6-inch collectible brings the Star Wars Rebels villain to life with her signature Inquisitor outfit.

The figure features a removable face plate and double-bladed red lightsaber with motion blade options.

Pre-orders open October 29, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Spring 2026 release date planned.

A new set of Star Wars: The Black Series figures is on the way, including some fan-favorites from the games and TV shows. One of which is the long-awaited debut of the Seventh Sister, who was a popular Inquisitor featured in Star Wars Rebels. The Inquisitors are an elite group of Force-sensitive agents that serve Darth Vader and the Empire to hunt down surviving Jedi after Order 66. She first appeared in Rebels Season 1 and wields a double-bladed spinning red lightsaber, making her a deadly threat to any Rebel. The Seventh Sister continues to hunt down the Ghost Crew, leading to battles with Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger.

Hasbro now brings her to life with a new 6" The Black Series figure that nicely features her Inquisitor outfit from the animated series. She will also come with a removable face plate, allowing Rebels fans to show off her face or her sinister Inquisitor masked look. Hasbro was sure to include her double-bladed red lightsaber along with additional red lightsaber motion blades. Pre-orders for the Seventh Sister are set to arrive on October 29, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Rebels – The Black Series Seventh Sister (Inquisitor)

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that dedicated devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes iconic action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Seventh Sister character from Star Wars: Rebels, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

