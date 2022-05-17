Star Wars Shoretrooper Deploys with New Beast Kingdom EAA Figure

Prepare for battle, soldiers, as the Rebellion brings the war to Scariff in the hopes to steal the plans for Project Stardust. Coming right off the screen of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Shoretrooper is ready for action. Beast Kingdom has unveiled their newest Egg Action Attack figure with one of the newest Stormtrooper classes. These troopers specialize in the defense of tropical island zones, and we have recently seen them again in Star Wars The Mandalorian. Coming in at 6" high and featuring 26 points of articulation, this figure is loaded with detail and accessories. This chubby little solider will come with three pairs of hands, a blaster pistol and a blaster rifle. Beast Kingdom has featured some weathering on the Shoretrooper armor as well, and he will have his own display stand. Rogue One and Stormtrooper fans will appreciate this figure the most and he is set to release in Q1 2023. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find the Shoretrooper EAA figure here shortly.

"The Shoretrooper that specialize in the defense of tropical island zones were stationed in the most critical hub of the Death Star. They are the loyal vanguard of the Galactic Empire. In addition to retaining the high playability and delicate structural details, the new Egg Attack Action series products designed based on the movie Star Wars Story have also perfectly restored the coastal sand equipment as well as the exclusive pistol and rifle blaster weapons that are essential to the vanguard. Regardless of that attack, knocked down, or any other positions, the model will easily let you restore the movie scenes. The Shoretrooper will become the indispensable front-line support force for you."

EAA-162 Star Wars Shoretrooper Includes：

6-inch highly poseable figure

Up to 26 moveable joints.

Professional color techniques, to reproduce the details of Shoretrooper armor

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Three (3) extra pairs of palms

Exclusive stand

Product Measurements: Approx 16.5 cm

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)