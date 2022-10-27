Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Master Dooku Lightsaber Hits ShopDisney

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has finally arrived, giving us new stories in glorious The Clone Wars fashion. The series follows the stories of two characters with, Ahsoka Tano as well as Dooku, during his time as a Jedi. Seeing the fall of Count Dooku is truly an incredible story, and now Star Wars fans can bring home a piece of his Jedi side with shopDisney. A new Disney Parks Legacy Lightsaber has arrived as the Jedi Master Dock hilt has arrived. This fallen Jedi hilt is beautifully crafted as well as detailed and it is designed to work with an RGB Blade. While the blade is not included, collectors will see more features once it is attached with lights and sound, bringing the legendary weapon to life. A Legacy Lightsaber box is included, featuring the Jedi Knight symbol on the front showing off this one proud Jedi's original origin. The Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Count Dock hilt is priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are live right here with shopDisney, and the lightsaber is set to be in the collectors hands in December 2022.

Witness Count Dooku as a Jedi Master with Tales of the Jedi

"Once a great Jedi, Count Dooku turned to the dark side and became the formidable Darth Tyranus. Now you can take hold of this Count Dooku hilt, inspired by the Star Wars saga. Intricately detailed and designed to work with an RGB Blade, it puts the power and the legacy in your hand."

Magic in the details

Fully functional electronic hilt

Works with RGB blade, not included

Turns on only when connected to a blade

Comes in a collector's box

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

The bare necessities

Ages 14+

Zinc / ABS / POM

Hilt: 13" x 3 1/2" x 3 1/2"

Package: Approx. 16 3/4" x 7 1/2 x 4"

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Imported