Star Wars: The Clones Wars Returns to Kotobukiya With Re-Release

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an absolute treasure, and it gives fans of the franchise an even deeper look at some of their favorite character. From stories of Clone Troopers to Jedi Knights, the series has it all, and Kotobukiya wants fans to continue to remember this amazing series. The company has revealed that they will be re-releasing their Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1:10 scale statues. Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker are back once again, with their animated designs come to life right off the screen. The statues are updated, and both Anakin and Obi-Wan will come with a part of the padawan Ahsoka Tano allowing fans to recreate the trinity of The Clone Wars.

Since this version of Ahsoka is a re-release, it does not include the previous backpack or Rotta the Hutt accessory. Either way, this will be an excellent Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible for fans of the series, and pre-orders are live here for Obi-Wan and here for Anakin. They are both priced at $90 each, and buying both statues is the only way to build Ahsoka Tano for your collection. These Clone Wars statues are expected to release between November 2021 – January 2022, so fans will have some time to save up for the set. May the Force Be With You.

"After ten years, the popular series has returned! The beloved animated TV series, Star Wars™: The Clone Wars is available now on Disney+. The Jedi Knights™ from the series, Anakin Skywalker™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™, is coming back to the ARTFX+ series with a few updates!"

Obi-Wan Kenobi 1:10 Scale Statue – Approximately 6.89" tall

Anakin Skywalker 1:10 Scale Statue – Approximately 7.68" tall

Ahsoka Tano's lower body and base are included as bonus parts with Obi-Wan

Ahsoka Tano's upper body is included as bonus parts with Anakin

"Each statue includes bonus parts to assemble Ahsoka Tano™ as she appears in her Padawan days. The statues have magnets embedded in their feet to be securely displayed on the included metal bases. Don't miss this chance to add these statues to your collection today!"