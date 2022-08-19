Star Wars The Grand Inquisitor Comes to Hot Toys with New 1/6 Figure
The Grand Inquisitor was a very unique addition to the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He did not get a lot of screen time, but if you want to see him in action, then fans should check out Star Wars: Rebels. However, it was nice to see him in live-action, and collectors can now bring him home in 1/6 scale with Hot Toys. The Grand Inquisitor is the most recent Star Wars figure to arrive for their 1/6 scale line for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show. This fallen Jedi Temple Guard is back on the hunt for more Jedi under the leadership of Darth Vader, and Hot Toys captured his live-screen debut perfectly. His Inquisitor outfit comes to life in great detail, and as for features, he has a fabric cape, a red lightsaber with LED light-up ability, as well as light-up suit effects, and swappable lightsaber blade parts. The Star Wars Grand Inquisitor is already up for pre-order right here for $260, with an October – March 2024 release date. Check him out below and be on the lookout for more Hot Toys 1/6 scale figures from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
"The Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail." – Grand Inquisitor. Not much is known about the Empire's Grand Inquisitor. The Pau'an™ is the leader of an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi™ survivors who escaped Order 66. He reports directly to Darth Vader™. Like his superior, the Inquisitor is an intimidating figure, dressed in black and wielding a red, double-bladed lightsaber."
"Sideshow and Hot Toys are pleased to officially introduce the Grand Inquisitor Sixth Scale Figure from the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series! The collectible figure is meticulously crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, skillfully tailored outfit, light-up chest armor light, luminous reflective effect on the belt, LED light-up double-bladed lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a Darth Vader hologram and holoprojector, and a display base! The menacing leader of the Inquisitors will leave a striking presence in your Star Wars collection!"
The Grand Inquisitor Sixth Scale Figure features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Newly developed head sculpt with iconic red eyes and ear coverings
- Highly-accurate facial expression, facial tattoos, and detailed skin texture
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber
- One (1) open left hand
- One (1) right fist
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) black colored Imperial officer cape with burgundy inner linings and black patterns
- One (1) LED-lighted black colored chest armor with badge (power operated)
- One (1) dark grey colored shirt with shoulder armors
- One (1) pair of dark grey colored Imperial officer pants with armors
- One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets
- One (1) black colored belt with luminous reflective effect
- One (1) pair of black colored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (power operated) with double blades
- One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)
- One (1) lightsaber hilt
Accessories:
- One (1) Darth Vader hologram miniature
- One (1) holoprojector
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate