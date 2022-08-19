Star Wars The Grand Inquisitor Comes to Hot Toys with New 1/6 Figure

The Grand Inquisitor was a very unique addition to the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He did not get a lot of screen time, but if you want to see him in action, then fans should check out Star Wars: Rebels. However, it was nice to see him in live-action, and collectors can now bring him home in 1/6 scale with Hot Toys. The Grand Inquisitor is the most recent Star Wars figure to arrive for their 1/6 scale line for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show. This fallen Jedi Temple Guard is back on the hunt for more Jedi under the leadership of Darth Vader, and Hot Toys captured his live-screen debut perfectly. His Inquisitor outfit comes to life in great detail, and as for features, he has a fabric cape, a red lightsaber with LED light-up ability, as well as light-up suit effects, and swappable lightsaber blade parts. The Star Wars Grand Inquisitor is already up for pre-order right here for $260, with an October – March 2024 release date. Check him out below and be on the lookout for more Hot Toys 1/6 scale figures from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"The Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail." – Grand Inquisitor. Not much is known about the Empire's Grand Inquisitor. The Pau'an™ is the leader of an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi™ survivors who escaped Order 66. He reports directly to Darth Vader™. Like his superior, the Inquisitor is an intimidating figure, dressed in black and wielding a red, double-bladed lightsaber."

"Sideshow and Hot Toys are pleased to officially introduce the Grand Inquisitor Sixth Scale Figure from the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series! The collectible figure is meticulously crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, skillfully tailored outfit, light-up chest armor light, luminous reflective effect on the belt, LED light-up double-bladed lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a Darth Vader hologram and holoprojector, and a display base! The menacing leader of the Inquisitors will leave a striking presence in your Star Wars collection!"

The Grand Inquisitor Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Newly developed head sculpt with iconic red eyes and ear coverings

Highly-accurate facial expression, facial tattoos, and detailed skin texture

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber One (1) open left hand One (1) right fist

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black colored Imperial officer cape with burgundy inner linings and black patterns

One (1) LED-lighted black colored chest armor with badge (power operated)

One (1) dark grey colored shirt with shoulder armors

One (1) pair of dark grey colored Imperial officer pants with armors

One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets

One (1) black colored belt with luminous reflective effect

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (power operated) with double blades

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) Darth Vader hologram miniature

One (1) holoprojector

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate