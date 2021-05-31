The Mandalorian Says Goodbye to Grogu With New Iron Studios Statue

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian featured a tear-inducing scene between Mando and The Child. The Mandalorian and Grogu's journey comes to an end as the Jedi Master comes to save the day. Before handing him off to his new life, Din Djarin takes one last look upon his faithful companion that turns him into the new man he is today. Iron Studios captures this final moment with Grogu into a beautifully crafted 8.5" tall statue that stands on a themed base. His new Beskar armor is sculpted to perfection with this statue and is loaded with emotion. Priced at $160, Star Wars fans can bring home this heartfelt moment here, and it is set to release between April – June 2022. Check out the entire official description below, as well as pictures of this glorious piece.

"In a paternal way, Mando, who is a lonely Mandalorian bounty hunter, lovingly holds in his hands the little baby named Grogu, a mysterious child who has the physical characteristics of the legendary Jedi master Yoda, who also has a strong connection with the Force. Mando, who had been tasked with capturing the child, became fond of the small and apparently fragile Grogu, becoming his guardian and protector against the remaining forces of the ancient fallen Galactic Empire, the other bounty hunters who have the same task, to capture the child."

"Replicating one of the most tender moments of The Mandalorian series, Iron Studios presents its statue "The Mandalorian and Grogu Art Scale 1/10 – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios", the first made on this scale and derived from the renowned series. Mando, who is on a base inspired by the floor of a spaceship, carries his adopted son, and the statue accurately replicates the details of his beskar armor, a metal resistant to lightsaber attacks. These captivating characters are among the future releases of Iron Studios, which were revealed in the virtual event "Inside Iron Studios Day" – May 2021, shown on Iron Studios' YouTube channel, where many other surprises were previously presented."

"The Mandalorian, a kind of space western, is a spin-off to the Star Wars franchise, and its two seasons are available on the Disney + streaming service. The story takes place between the fall of the Empire, after episode VI, and the rise of the New Order, which was presented in episode VII in theaters, and masterfully created by actor, director, and screenwriter Jon Favreau, responsible for works such as the Iron Man trilogy."

Features: