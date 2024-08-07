Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Step Into Spider-Punk's World with New Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figures from the animated film

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends Spider-Punk figure inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The figure features a unique all-purple design and a new unmasked head sculpt of Hobie Brown.

Includes an extra Hobie Brown head sculpt compatible with previous Spider-Punk releases.

Priced at $24.99, the figure is set for a Fall 2024 release with pre-orders starting on 8/8.

Rebel against the establishment with the one and only Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, has returned. Hasbro has surprised Spider-Man fans with a brand new wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A fan-favorite character has returned as Spider-Punk is rocking out with a brand new updated release. Just like in the film, his newspaper/magazine artistic designs come to action figure form as he wears an all-purple deco. Unlike the last colored release of this rebellious webhead, Hobie will feature a new unmasked head sculpt.

To make things better, Hasbro even included a colored Hobie Brown head sculpt that will work with the previous Punk release, and fans won't have to get one of those from a third-party seller. This is a simple variant, but it is a welcome addition to any Spider-Man collection, and getting a whole figure along with the extra head sculpt is fantastic. The new Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Punk is priced at $24.99; he will released in Fall 2024, and pre-orders arrive on 8/8 online, including Hasbro Pulse.

Spider-Punk Doesn't Call Himself a Hero!

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Spider-Punk arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)!

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE): This Marvel Legends Spider-Punk figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Entertainment (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

