Stranger Things and TMNT Crossover with New Playmates 2-Pack Sets

Playmates have really outdone themselves this time as Hawkins is about to get some help from the outside. Coming out of nowhere, Stranger Things x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2-Pack sets have arrived exclusively at Target. We have seen some pretty crazy crossover sets from Playmates with Cobra Kai and Street Fighter. It looks like the TMNT gang is heading to Hawkins to save the world with two 2-pack heading our way. These sets seem to be based on Stranger Things Season 3, and each set features the turtles in their 1980s design with red bandanas, Eggo ninja stars, and a Walkman. Two sets have been revealed with Leonard and Eleven as well as Raphael and Hopper.

These sets are such a wild mash, and I love them! The packaging is probably my favorite thing giving us the Upside Down in a fun and unique way. The accessories are nice and simple but if you like both series then these will be for you and I know I at least need the Eleven set. The Stranger Things x TMNT sets are priced at $39.99 each are set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. It also looks like two more sets are coming in February 2023 with Donny with Lucas and Mickey with Dustin. It looks like Mike and Will are missing from the equation, so maybe a Shredder and Splinter will be included later on to give us the last two Hawkins heroes.

"Two action-packed brands team up to fight evil in this Figure 2-Pack of Ninja Turtles Raphael and Chief of Police Hopper from Stranger Things! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have tracked TCRI's latest illegal experiments from New York City to the Upside Down in Hawkins, Indiana. The Half-Shell Heroes must team up with Eleven and her friends to try and stop TCRI's next experiment before it succeeds! This is an exclusive, limited-edition collection of action figures and a must-have for all fans of the Ninja Turtles and the Stranger Things series! The 1980s setting for Stranger Things is the same time period that the Ninja Turtles made their debut in the Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman comic book! A Target exclusive!"

Authentic and highly detailed 6" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Stranger Things action figures!

Raphael is newly sculpted, based on the 1984 comic book, with dark green skin, red bandana, and signature twin sai, waffle throwing stars and 1980's portable cassette tape player.

Hopper wears jeans and his iconic Hawaiian shirt—based on Season 3—and comes with his handgun, baseball ball with nails, axe, and flashlight.

Raphael has 20 points of articulation and Hopper has 18 points, for action-packed poses!

Set comes in a highly collectible TMNT and Stranger Things co-branded window box package!