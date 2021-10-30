Stranger Things Eleven Comes to threezero with New 1:6 Scale Figure

As we wait for Stranger Things Season 4 to arrive, threezero is taking us back to the beginning with their newest 1:6 scale figure. Eleven is back with brand new figures from Season 1 of the hit Netflix series that is loaded with detail, accessories, and articulation. Standing at approximately 9.2" tall, Eleven can be displayed in three different outfits from Stranger Things with her medical gown, pink dress, and pink dress with a blue jacket. Some of the swappable accessories will include a secondary nose bleeding Eleven head and swappable hands, including some psychokinetic poses. Threezero was smart enough to include some waffle accessories and a wristwatch to ensure fans have the best Eleven Stranger Things figure out there featuring such an incredible sculpt. Priced at $168, Eleven is set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

"Stranger Things – Eleven 1/6 Scale Figure – At a young age, Eleven was kidnapped and raised in the mysterious Hawkins National Laboratory, where she was experimented on for her psychokinetic abilities. During one such experiment, she made contact with a creature from another dimension, inadvertently opening an inter-dimensional gateway to the Upside Down. After escaping from the lab, Eleven was found by Mike, Lucas and Dustin, who discover she may be connected to the disappearance of their missing friend."

"The Stranger Things – 1/6 Eleven collectible figure stands approximately 9.2 inches (~23cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with 28 points of articulation and fabric clothing. The highly-detailed figure includes two different head sculpts with an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in Season 1 of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Accessories include a watch, two waffles, and five pairs of interchangeable hands."

Features:

Approximately 9.2″ (23cm) tall

Fully-articulated original body

Approximately 28 points of articulation

Realistic likeness to talent

Clothing:

One medical gown

One pink dress

One blue jacket

One pair of sneakers with tube socks

Accessories:

One standard expression head sculpt

One stern expression head sculpt with bloody-nose

One wristwatch

Two waffles

Five pairs of interchangeable handsOne pair relaxed

One pair of fists

One pair for holding waffle

Two pairs for psychokinetic hand gestures

Materials: PVC, ABS, POM, Fabric

Packaging size: ~ (W160 x H360 x D110)mm (0.8kg)