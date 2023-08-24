Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dark horse comics, McFarlane Toys, stranger things

Stranger Things Page Punchers Debut from McFarlane with Eleven & Will

McFarlane Toys is entering the Upside Down as they unveil a new set of Page Punchers from the world of Stranger Things

Hawkins, Indiana, is in trouble as a new darkness is rising, and scientists are tempted to understand the unknown. McFarlane Toys is back with another Stranger Things Page Punchers release with the help of Dark Horse Comics. We have already seen Issue #1 on the way, featuring Will Byers and the deadly Demogorgon. However, Issue #2 has already been revealed and will include two 3" minifigures with Eleven and Mike Wheeler. These Page Punchers will include the Dark Horse Stranger Things comic with realizable packaging. Collectors will be able to display the comic with a themed stand as well. Both figures are nicely detailed, will have 5 points of articulation, and are priced at $16.99. Collectors will be able to bring some Upside Down fun home in September 2023 with pre-orders live right here. Fans can also snag up a bundle with Issues #1 and #2 right here for just under $30, and stay tuned for Issues #3 and #4 coming soon.

Stranger Things Eleven and Mike Wheeler Page Punchers

"MIKE: Desperate to locate their missing friend, best pals MIKE, DUSTIN and LUCAS uncover a supernatural conspiracy in their sleepy small town of HAWKINS, INDIANA. Together with their enigmatic new friend ELEVEN, they encounter a terrifying alternate dimension, secretive government agents and an otherworldly monster – THE DEMOGORGON! ELEVEN: Abducted from her mother at a young age and raised in a mysterious laboratory, ELEVEN has psycho-kinetic powers that prove to be an immense help in the search for WILL BYERS."

Product Features:

Pocket-sized 3″ scale action figures with 6 points of articulation

Packaged in a clamshell blister with an English-only reprint of STRANGER THINGS™ #2 and comic book display stand

ELEVEN and MIKE WHEELER are based on their looks as featured in STRANGER THINGS™ from DARK HORSE COMICS™

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ PAGE PUNCHERS™ figures

