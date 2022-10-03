Street Fighter Cammy Get a Power Rangers Upgrade with Hasbro

Hasbro is not done with their Street Fighter x Power Rangers collaboration as new fighters have arrived. Coming right out of Hasbro Pulse Con, a new set of fighters are morphin into action as Cammy is ready to join the fight. Standing 6" tall, featuring 20 points of articulation and a brand new design, Cammy is ready to take on Lord Zedd and any Putty that gets in her way. These designs come out of the hit fighting game Power Rangers Legacy Wars and the Bat in the Sun Fan-film. Your favorite fights are entering the Morphin' Grid in style with some fantastic sculpts and action packed accessories. Cammy will feature three blast effects, a pair of swappable hands, and a display stand to show her fighting style in effect. This collaboration is pretty unique, and Street Fighter is getting a lot of eyes lately as it hits its 35th anniversary. Cammy Stinging Crane is priced at $33.99, set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Street Fighter Cammy Becomes a Power Ranger

"POWER RANGERS X STREET FIGHTER LIGHTNING COLLECTION MORPHED CAMMY STINGING CRANE RANGER COLLAB 6" ACTION FIGURE – (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99/Available: Spring 2023). Inspired by Capcom's iconic Street Fighter franchise, when Cammy gets a Power Coin, her awesome fighting style gets a boost from the grid."

"This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTIONMIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS X STREET FIGHTER COLLAB action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by Capcom's iconic Street Fighter franchise and its Power Rangers mashup, with over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. Plus, swappable hands for more ways to play or display. Featuring an iconic mashup design, this Cammy figure includes a stand for action poses, 3 blast effects accessories, and 1 pair of additional hands. Look for other LIGHTNING COLLECTION figures and roleplay items and stay tuned for more."