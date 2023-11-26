Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Sulu Arrives on Deck with Hiya Toys Latest Star Trek (2009) Figure

Hiya Toys is back with an impressive set of new 1/18 scale figures including more from the world of Star Trek like the one and only Sulu

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new 1/18 scale Sulu figure from Star Trek 2009 with detailed accessories.

John Cho's portrayal of Hikaru Sulu is immortalized in collectible form, complete with gear.

Sulu action figure features 17 points of articulation and interchangeable hands for dynamic poses.

Available for pre-order now at $24.99 for a Q3 2024 release, along with other crew figures.

Step into the final frontier as Hiya Toys takes a journey back to 2009 with their latest Hiya Exquisite Mini Series with Star Trek. This reboot took the franchise to new levels while keeping the beloved TV series still alive by creating an alternate reality. Hiya Toys has slowly been bringing legendary crew members of the starship USS Enterprise to life, and now Hikaru Sulu is next. Portrayed by John Cho, Sulu is the helmsman of the legendary starship, and now he is ready for a new adventure to your Star Trek collection. Featuring his appearance from the 2009 film, Sulu is suited up in his yellow uniform, and he will come complete with a signature communicator and phaser pistol. Hiya Toys has given each one of these 1/18 scale Star Trek figures a blue translucent display base as well to capture that Beam Me Up motif. Star Trek fans can find Hikaru Sulu right here for $24.99 and with a Q3 2024 release. Some of the other 2009 figures can be found right here with Spock, Chekov, Keenser, Spock Prime, and Captain Kirk.

Sulu is Hiya Toys Latest Star Trek Crew Member

"Sulu first served as helmsman of the USS Enterprise under the command of Christopher Pike. His pivotal role was evident when he, along with Kirk and Olson, embarked on a daring space-dive mission to halt Nero's drilling rig, preventing it from reaching the core of Vulcan. During this mission, Sulu valiantly battled the Romulans and shielded Kirk from a potentially lethal attack, showcasing his indispensable technical and combat skills as a key crew member on the starship."

"This brand-new Sulu action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. Dressed in the yellow uniform representing command and strategic personnel. The Starfleet emblem on his clothes, communicator, phaser pistol, and other accessories are all finely detailed, capturing the essence of his character even at the 1/18 scale."

"Features 17 points of articulation, providing a wider range of motion, allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie. Includes 2x interchangeable hand parts to display different poses. A special stand to this series is also included, featuring a transparent blue base adorned with the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

