DC Comics Super Sons Save the Day With XM Studios

In 2017, the world of DC Comics was introduced to the dynamic duo of the Super Sons. This team was a partnership between Superman's son Johnathan Kent and Batman's son Damien Wayne. Unlike their parents, they had more of a unique frenemies relationship, mainly due to Damien's rough personality. The mini-series did not last too long, but it gave fans a new spin on the next generation of DC Comics, and now fans can bring them home with XM Studios. Standing 15 inches tall, the statue shows off both Superboy and Robin in their superhero costumes as they are ready for some action. Hand-painted and hand-crafted, this is one fun and excellent statue for any DC Comics fans that will be priced at $849.99. The DC Comics Super Sons Rebirth Statue from XM Studios and set to release in July – September 2021 and can be found here.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Super Sons! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish."

"Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

Super Sons – Rebirth Premium Collectibles statue features:

A team up between Superboy (Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman and Lois Lane), and Robin (Damian Wayne, the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul), dynamic and energetic, The Super Sons syncs up for battle! Robin mid jump, readies his batarang, while Superboy unleashes his super strength with the base featuring parts of their defeated foe.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high-quality finish

ES: MTO (MAX 599)