Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Super7

Godzilla Minus One Super7 Ultimates Figure Up For Preorder

Super7 has their new Ultimates Godzilla Minus One figure up for preorder for shipping in 2024. It is available until January 5th.

Article Summary Super7's Ultimates Godzilla Minus One figure is now open for preorder.

The figure is based on the acclaimed movie, Godzilla Minus One.

Featuring 8" height, two interchangeable heads, and detailed paintwork.

Authentic design approved by Godzilla Minus One's director Takashi Yamazaki.

Godzilla Minus One is being hailed as the best Godzilla movie in years and possibly the best ever. Thankfully, toy companies are on the ball, and we didn't have to wait long for figures of this version to go up for order. Super7 has the preorder up for their Ultimates figure from the film, joining the line that is already two waves deep. The Minus One figure measures 8 inches tall and 14 inches long and features two interchangeable heads, including one with a roaring portrait. He also features intricate paint apps and sculpting since this design for Godzilla is one of the most detail-oriented yet. He will run you $84.99; the preorder ends on January 5th. Check it out below, and get an order in here.

Godzilla Minus One Is A Huge Hit With Fans Already

Godzilla has risen from the sea to ravage an unsuspecting post-war Japan, and it has never looked more terrifying! Based on the same 3D models used for the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One and approved by director Takashi Yamazaki for authenticity, this highly-articulated Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One figure measures over 8" tall and 14" long, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and comes with an interchangeable roaring head- all of which give it a visceral sense of power and danger! If you can overcome the undeniable urge to flee for safety, add this made-to-order Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla: Minus One to your kaiju collection!

I have yet to see Godzilla Minus One, but I plan on changing that in the next 24 hours. I have, however, played around with all of the released Super7 Ultimates Godzilla figures and have been blown away by them. Right from the first trailer, I knew I would want figures of this design, and a Super7 Ultimate was right at the top of the list.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!