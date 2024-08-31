Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: power rangers, Super7

Super7 Returns to the 90s with New Power Rangers White Ranger Figure

It’s Morphin Time! A new set of Power Rangers collectibles have arrived from Super7 and things get Mighty Morphin once again

Article Summary Super7 releases new Power Rangers Ultimate figures with a retro 90s touch and metallic deco.

The White Ranger figure, portrayed by Jason David Frank, comes with Saba Sword and blaster.

The nostalgic figures are available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $35 each, including the Green Ranger.

Inspired by vintage MMPR toys, the 7" articulated figures feature intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing.

The Mighty Morphin White Power Ranger, also portrayed by Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver, was introduced after the Green Ranger's powers were lost. As the White Ranger, he became the symbol of purity and leadership, becoming the new leader of the Power Rangers. He gained the ability to wield the talking sword known as Saba sword as well as commanding the legendary White Tigerzord. The White Ranger is a truly iconic Power Ranger and helped continue to solidify the legacy of Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers Universe.

Super7 is now giving fans a dash of nostalgia as they debut a new set of Power Rangers Ultimate figures in retro-style packaging from the 90s. These figures are the same as previous releases but will have a new metallic deco. They also dialed back the accessories and will just come with Saba and his blaster that can be holstered. Pre-orders for these Retro 90s Power Rangers figures are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $35 each, with the whole team getting these releases, including the Green Ranger.

Power Rangers White Ranger Arrives from Super7

"Imbued with powers from the White Light of Good, the White Ranger is immune from falling under the spell of Rita Repulsa and the forces of evil! This 7" scale, articulated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Deluxe figure of White Ranger is inspired by the vintage MMPR toys from the '90s, features intricate sculpt and premium metallic-and-gloss paint detailing, includes toyetic blaster and Saba Sword accessories, and comes packaged in a triangle window box! It's time to morph your collection with this White Ranger Deluxe figure!"

Inspired by the vintage Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toy line from the '90s

Includes toyetic blaster and Saba Sword accessories

The perfect gift for any Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collector or fan; collect the entire lineup of MMPR action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!