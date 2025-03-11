Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: iron giant, Super7

Super7 Unveils Exclusive Translucent Super Cyborg Iron Giant Figure

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles including the arrival of The Iron Giant

Article Summary Discover the exclusive 11” Super Cyborg Iron Giant figure at Walmart Collector Con 2025.

Features include five removable panels, highlighting the giant's mysterious inner workings.

Includes a 1.5" Hogarth accessory figure for added charm and authenticity.

Super7's clear plastic design offers a unique peek inside the iconic Iron Giant.

Super7's Super Cyborg toy line is designed to showcase classic robots and mechanical characters in a unique, see-through style. These figures help highlight the inner workings of these robots, supercars, and so much more. Featuring removable panels and clear plastic sections, Super Cyborg celebrates the mechanical designs of beloved pop culture icons, and The Iron Giant is a perfect addition to this line. Walmart Collector Con 2025 is arriving this week with a variety of exclusive collectibles arriving from all over. Super7 is bringing a new variant of their Super Cyborg Iron Giant to life, coming in at a mighty 11" tall, which will tower over their previous ReAction figures.

This robot's story revolves around his unknown origins and the mystery of his advanced construction, which is only highlighted by this figure. There will be 11 points articulated for this figure, and he will feature five removable translucent panels, showing off all the inner workings of this robotic hero. That is not all either, as Super7 has also included a 1/5" tall Hogarth figure to make sure the Iron Giant is not lonely. The Super7 The Iron Giant Super Cyborg Clear Variant is priced at $85 and will drop in 3/13 at 10 AM EST during the Walmart Collector Con.

"Ever wondered what makes The Iron Giant™ so special? Now you can literally see for yourself! The latest 11" Super Cyborg Iron Giant figure is made of injected, clear plastic and gives you an up-close look at the inner workings of everyone's favorite gentle giant. With 11 points of articulation, a 1.5" Hogarth Hughes™ accessory, and five removable panels that expose its inner workings, it's packed with all the details that make this towering robot so iconic. Whether he's guarding your collection or striking a heroic pose, this clear Super Cyborg Iron Giant figure is perfect for fans who want to see the magic behind the metal."

Five Removable Panels

1.5" Hogarth accessory figure

Stands 11" tall

