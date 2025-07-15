Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Unveils Godzilla Station Pop-Up Event for SDCC 2025

The King of the Monsters is rising into San Diego Comic Con 2025 with the Super7 Godzilla Pop Up Event for the con

Article Summary Super7 launches a Godzilla Station Pop-Up Event at SDCC 2025, inspired by Godzilla Minus One.

Exclusive Godzilla collectibles include ReAction, Ultimates, deluxe figures, pins, and T-shirts.

Experience an immersive "Train Biter" scene recreation from Godzilla Minus One at the event.

Most exclusives are SDCC-only, with some like the Toho Super Kaiju Deluxe Figure also at Target.

Get ready for some kaiju madness as Super7 is preparing for the arrival of the King of the Monsters with a special San Dgeo Comic Con 2025 Pop-Up Event. Inspired by the award-winning film Godzilla Minus One, this event is filled with Godzilla exclusives from ReAction, Ultimates, and much more. The event kicks off on July 23 at 7 PM and goes until close and will be followed on July 24 -26 from 10 AM to 8 PM, with the last day being July 27 from 10 AM to 7 PM. Fans will be able to supposedly step inside the "Train Biter" sequence from the film, which was a jaw-dropping and intense moment when Godzilla made his destructive presence known to Tokyo.

As for the exclusive collectibles, Godzilla fans will be able to pick up these SDCC exclusives:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Dark Horse Comics) – Toho Super Kaiju Deluxe Figure

Godzilla: Minus One – Glow-In-The-Dark Godzilla Toho ReAction Figure

Godzilla: Minus One – Blazing Godzilla Figure

Godzilla: Minus One – Clear Blue Godzilla FUN! FUN!

Super Cycles Godzilla with Blue Trike

Mechagodzilla Vintage Gold FUN! FUN!

Godzilla Station T-Shirts

S7 Kaiju Response Team Sticker Pack

Godzilla Station Exclusive Pins

Each of these exclusives helps capture the legendary King of the Monsters throughout his time on the big screen, along with some of his villains like Mechagodzilla. Most of these will only be offered at the Super7 Pop-Up Event at SDCC, but some will get secondary retailer releases like the Toho Sper Kaiju Deluxe Figure, which will also be offered at Target. Be sure to check out the full Godzilla Station event through Super7 now to see what else is being offered.

Godzilla Makes His Way to SDCC 2025 for New Super7 Pop-Up Event

"Normally, we'd suggest getting a bite on the train, but this is not quite what we had in mind. We do suggest, however, that you bring home this glow-in-the-dark Toho ReAction figure of Godzilla: Minus One—and keep it away from the train tracks."

"Keep out of the caution zone—unless you're ready to scale up your collection! The Toho Super Kaiju Deluxe figure, inspired by Godzilla: King of the Monsters from Dark Horse Comics, is roaring into the Godzilla Station Pop-Up and is a Target exclusive!"

"Stomp, Stomp, ROAAR! The S7 Kaiju Response Team has spotted ULTIMATES! Godzilla: Minus One in a translucent orange blazing color. Catch this one for your collection now!"

