Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Batman: Hush Release

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

The events of DC Comics Batman: Hush storyline are coming to life with a brand new McFarlane Toys release. Batman and Catwoman have tracked down the sinister Poison Ivy to Metropolis, only to become face to face with a brainwashed Superman. McFarlane Toys has already released the infected version of Man of Steel, and now a heroic version of Superman has arrived. Somehow McFarlane still can't capture DC Comics boy scout very well, but this is a better version than most that we have seen. Placed with detail and color, Supes is ready to pack a punch and will include a nice flying diary stand to capture these more air-borne heroics. McFarlane has been doing a nice job bringing the Batman: Hush arc to life with figures for Batman, Hush, Evil Superman, and maybe we will finally get a comics Harley and Poison Ivy next. Pre-orders for Hush Superman is already live right here for $24.99 and have a September 2023 release date.

Superman Enters the Batman: Hush Story with New Figure

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is featured in his classic Superman costume

Superman includes flight stand and extra hands

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!