Clark Kent Becomes Superman In New DC Comics Iron Studios Statue

It is all about truth, justice, and the American way as Iron Studios unveils their newest DC Comics 1/10 art scale statue. Clark Kent prepares to become Superman in this amazing 11.5" statue that features a heroically posed Clark. The statue has a diorama base with sculpts pigeons flying away and will also include a removable fabric American flag. This is one of Superman's most iconic poses as his bright suit, and S symbol is revealed from under his clever Clark Kent disguise. From the colors to the design, this is one Superman statue that will be an excellent piece in any DC Comic fans collection. Pre-orders for this heroic statue are already live with a. Price of $159.99, with it being set to release at the end of 2021. Links are already live as well with Iron Studios, and fans can find pictures and more details below and secure theirs here.

"Up, Up and Away! Iron Studios brings the civilian version of Superman! On top of a building in the big city of Metrópolis, Clark Kent, the shy reporter for the Daily Planet tabloid, glimpses the sky with a serious and thoughtful face, focused on a distant target, while opening his shirt revealing his unmistakable red and yellow coat of arms in the shape of an "S" on his so popular blue suit. Ready to take flight, with some pigeons, a subliminal symbol of peace, and next to the flag of the USA, the nation where he was raised and which became his home, this superman is presented by Iron Studios in the imposing "Clark Kent Deluxe Statue – DC Comics – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios ", with the hero of the heroes in his no less important version, of a civilian."

"Created in 1938 by Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel, Superman is considered by many to be the first superhero. Kal-El, his original name, is one of the last survivors of the extinct planet Krypton, and he was sent as a baby by his biological father, a renowned scientist, to our planet. On Earth, he was found by a couple of farmers who exceptionally raised him. As an adult, he assumed, as his disguise, the identity of the reporter Clark Kent, in an activity in which he was able to keep himself informed of all the events, enabling him to use his powers to protect humanity both alone and alongside his allies in the Justice League."

Features:

Limited Edition

Made in Polystone

Removable cloth flag

Hand Painted

Product dimensions: 11.4" (H) x 10.2" (W) x 5.9" (D)

Product Weight: 1.8 lbs