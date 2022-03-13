Superman Receives New Black Suit Legacy Statue from Iron Studios

Zack Snyder's Justice League was truly a work of art, and it gave DC Comics fans a truly impressive on-screen Justice League debut. One of the coolest things in the Director's Cut was the arrival of Henry Cavill Superman in his Black Suit. The Black Recovery Suit plays a big role in the Death of Superman story and it is a badass costume to see in live-action. Iron Studios is bringing the Black Suit back once again as they reveal their new Zack Snyder's Justice League Legacy Replica 1/4 statue. Coming in at 27.1" tall, the black and silver suit is captured beautifully with a highly detailed statue. The hand-painted piece shows the Man of Steel on Steppenwolf's newly terraformed planet and will be an excellent centerpiece for any Superman fan. This Legacy Replica statue is no cheap collectible as it comes in at $999.99 with a Q4 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out the Knightmare Batman Legacy Replica companion piece as well.

"Superman Black Suit – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Legacy Replica 1/4 – Sacrificing himself to save the world that adopted him, the Man of Steel perished in the fight against the monster called Doomsday. Rescued, after having his body submerged in an amniotic liquid in the genesis chamber of a Kryptonian ship, he was brought back to life by the Justice League heroes' team and the Mother Boxes. Walking through the ship, he found another original blue suit but chose to wear a black suit with his crest and details in silver."

"Surprisingly faithful to actor Henry Cavill that once again played the greatest superhero on the big screens, together with the statue "Batman Nightmare – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Legacy Replica 1/4″, expands the line of heroes DC Legacy Replica 1/4 by Iron Studios, both already available for Pre-Order, and is part of the collection that has other future releases of statues from the Zack Snyder movie's version, with "Aquaman, "Mera, "Superman Black Suit", "Darkseid", "Knightmare Batman", "Wonder Woman" and "Steppenwolf" of the BDS Art Scale 1/10 line."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 27.1" (H) x 16.9" (W) x 14.1" (D)

Product Weight: 18.7 lbs

MSRP: USD 999,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022