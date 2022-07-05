Sword Art Online Gets New Nendoroid Swacchao! Figures from GSC

Kirito and Asuna from the hit anime series Sword Art Online are back with some new collectibles. The gorgeous anime couple is joining the Nendoroid Swacchao! Series. This line of collectibles features Good Smile's original Nendoroid sculpt, but features each character sitting in a chair. This preset allows for a new way of displaying options by making it easier to display them on shelves, desks, and smaller spaces. Sword Art Online heroes Asuna and Kirito will stand just under 4" tall and are not articulated and feature that special display stand. The adorable Nendoroid features remain the same, and the stationary features allow for an easy display piece with some of your favorite characters. Both Sword Art Online Nendoroid Swacchao! figures are priced at $35.99 and are set for a February 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here for Kirito, and here for Asuna, and orders will stay open until August 17, 2022.

"From the anime series "Sword Art Online" comes a Nendoroid Swacchao! figure of Kirito! Nendoroid Swacchao! figures feature a Nendoroid sitting in a chair, making it easy to display them on desks, shelves or areas tight on space! The figures can even be displayed on the edges of your desk or shelf, so enjoy collecting and displaying them everywhere!"

*Use the included stand to display.

"From the anime series "Sword Art Online" comes a Nendoroid Swacchao! figure of Asuna! Nendoroid Swacchao! figures feature a Nendoroid sitting in a chair, making it easy to display them on desks, shelves or areas tight on space! The figures can even be displayed on the edges of your desk or shelf, so enjoy collecting and displaying them everywhere!"

