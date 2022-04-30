Sylvie is Front and Center with New Marvel Studios Loki Statue

Marvel Studios knows exactly what they are doing, and every show has its purpose. Loki is one of those shows that has a lot to do with where the MCU Phase 4 is going. Not only did the series introduce us to the Multiverse and Kang, but the idea of Variants. This directly leads us to other MCU series like What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange into the Multiverse, and so much more. The variants introduced in Loki were incredible, especially the female version of Loki Laufeydottir, also known as Sylvie. Iron Studios has revealed that Sylvie is back and getting her very own 1/10 scale statue as she is ready to carry out her mission.

Based on her design from the hit Disney+ series Loki, this deadly version of the Trickster Goddess comes to life. Featuring likeness to Sophia Di Martino, Sylvie is shown with her green cloak, broken crown, and her sword straight from the series. She is placed in a dynamic heroic stance on a stand on the ruins of the Time-Keeper's chambers. This is one Loki statue fans will not want to miss, and I bet more Variants will be heading our way from Iron Studios in the future. The Sylvie Loki Variant Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $149.99, set to release in 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Loki Laufeydottir was born in one of the many realities that composed the so-called Sacred Timeline of a multiverse. When she was just a girl, she was taken by agents of the Time Variance Authority, accused of crimes against the Sacred Timeline, and had her reality erased. Stealing one TemPad (a device used for time-traveling or to capture someone in a time loop), she escaped into a portal, and adopted the name "Sylvie" as a disguise, hiding inside the timelines. While she was growing up, Sylvie learned to hate the Time Variance Authority, promising to destroy them and their Sacred Timeline. Later, she is forced to ally with another Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) that scaped after the Battle of New York, creating a new timeline, and for whom she falls in love."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.4 lbs

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023