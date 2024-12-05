Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Take a Ride on the Knight Bus with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including the Harry Potter Knight Bus

Article Summary Discover LEGO's detailed Knight Bus set inspired by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The new 499-piece set features removable levels and is the most detailed design yet.

Includes five minifigures: Harry, Ernie, Stan, sleeping witch, and Padfoot for role-play fun.

Enhance your Wizarding World collection when this magical set arrives in March 2025 for $49.99.

Take a ride on the wild side with LEGO as they are back with another set featuring the iconic Knight Bus from the Wizarding World. Introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, this magical triple-decker vehicle offers emergency transportation for stranded witches and wizards. It is recognizable by its vibrant purple color, and the bus is invisible to Muggles, flying around the streets with impossible speed and agility. It is staffed by conductor Stan Shunpike and driver Ernie Prang and features a very unusual set of accommodations. This includes beds for overnight journeys and a chandelier.

LEGO has now summoned the return of the Knight Bus with a flick of their wand with a new 499-piece set. This new Knight Bus will stand 6.5" high and 6.5" long and is set to be LEGO's most detailed LEGO brick model ever of the magical bus. The triple-decker bus will have removable levels and will come with five Harry Potter minifigures with Harry Potter himself, Ernie Prang, Stan Shunpike, the sleeping witch, plus Padfoot. The Knight Bus awaits any stranded witch or wizard, and Harry Potter fans can add this new Wizarding World set to their collection on March 1, 2025, for $49.99.

LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Adventure

"A unique birthday present idea or treat toy for boys and girls aged 8 and up and any casual fans who are discovering the magic of the Wizarding World, this is the most detailed LEGO brick model ever of the iconic triple-decker Knight Bus. The upper levels can be detached for easy access to the interior, which has moving beds and a swinging chandelier for realistic play."

This magical toy building set also features 5 LEGO Harry Potter characters – Harry Potter, Ernie Prang, Stan Shunpike, a sleeping witch and Padfoot™ – to recreate memorable Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ scenes. Other authentic details, including a buildable lamppost where Harry waited (and was scared by Padfoot!) before the Knight Bus arrived, Harry's trunk and a Daily Prophet newspaper element with the headline 'Escape from Azkaban' add to the creative role-play possibilities.

