Tales Of The TMNT: Let's Look At Some Of Playmates New Figures

We take a look at some of the new Playmates Tales Of The TMNT Mix 'N Match figures, now hitting Target stores in the US.

Tales of the TMNT is debuting on Paramount+ on August 9th, and we, fans of Mutant Mayhem, cannot wait for the series. Almost as important as a new TMNT launch are the toys, and Playmates has us covered yet again. Hitting stores now, they have a plethora of offerings for us to collect, but the Mix 'N Match figures are the ones that seemed the coolest when revealed. Featuring swappable parts to create your own mutants, fans can create their own figure combinations for their shelf. It is a neat idea, and Playmates was nice enough to send us some to show you all.

TMNT Collectors Are Spoiled Rotten Right Now

From a packaging standpoint, these are another home run like their Mutant Mayhem line was last year. The cardbacks and boxes are eye-catching and pop, the window box shows off everything you get in the package, and the cross-sell is perfect. More companies need to incorporate cross-selling like Playmates does.

Now, for this TMNT line, the mix and match of parts is the name of the game. Dubbed "Mutations Mix 'N Match", the idea is that yes, you get a figure of the character you are buying, but then each one comes with pieces and parts to mix and match and make your own mutants/figures. It is a neat idea that keeps the spirit of the Mutant Mayhem and Tales of the TMNT alive in the toys. It works perfectly as well, as the parts all pop off and are swapped with ease, and with the amount of stuff each figure comes with, the possibilities are many. If you don't want to make your own figures, the regular Mikey here for instance is a great figure, mostly using the parts from last years line, which were great figures already.

Another bike version of Raph is available now, and it is also a great figure. I love the kickstand for poseibility on the shelf, and the figure is way easy to pose on the bike, which also has some nice details and play features included. The rocket that shoots out of the front will be lost, though, so keep an eye on that when playing. We lost ours for about an hour.

Look, there are a lot of TMNT lines out there for collectors right now. Playmates themselves have a ton on the market as it is. But one of the best in the long history of Playmates TMNT is the Mutant Mayhem line, so to see them continue with the new show and keep these designs alive with a new twist is fantastic. These are hitting Target stores as well.

