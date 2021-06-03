Harley Quinn From The Suicide Squad Comes To S.H. Figuarts

We are still a couple of months away from the newest addition to the DCEU with The Suicide Squad. After the disaster from the last Suicide Squad film, fans have high hope for some over the top and thrills from James Gunn. The time has come for the push of the film collectible as we already saw McFarlane Toys reveals their new DC Multiverse wave of figures. That set of released includes Bloodsport, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, Peacekeeper, and of course, Harley Quinn. Fans can read about that wave of figures and more here. However, the spotlight does seem to be in Harley Quinn as Tamashii Nation shave debuts their newest S.H. Figures release. Featuring high amounts of detail, likeness to Margot Robbie, and excellent articulation, this is one figure that The Suicide Squad fans will not want to miss.

Harley Quinn will come with a. Great set of swappable parts that will easily create some chaos in your collection. For interchangeable pieces, she will get a second head to sculpt, showing off her thrilled look and extra hands. For accessories, it seems like she will not come with a weapon which is odd as I would at least expect her to come with a bat or mallet. The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn is not set to release until October, so maybe we will get some new additions before shipment. This S.H. Figuarts figure is priced at roughly $65, and pre-orders are live, and she can be found located here.

"Fan-favorite Harley Quinn returns in the upcoming DC Comics film "Suicide Squad 2," and she's joining Bandai's S.H.Figuarts lineup! Wearing her red-and-black comic-inspired costume, she's fully posable to get into (and out of!) all kinds of crazy situations; an interchangeable head and hands are also included to cover just about any situation. Order her for your own collection today, and get ready to rumble!"

[Figure Size]: Approximately 15cm tall

[Materials]: PVC, ABS

[Set Contents]: