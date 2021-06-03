The Suicide Squad Coming to McFarlane Toys With New Wave of Figures

McFarlane Toys continues to explore the DC Multiverse as they reveal their newest build, a figure wave. It looks like James Gunn's upcoming DCEU film; The Suicide Squad, is on its way in amazing 7" figure form. There are 4 figures in the whole wave, with an extra one being offered as a build a figure that can be assembled after all 4 figures are united. The wave will consist of John Cena's Peacemaker, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and the amazing David Dastmalchian Polka-Dot Man. When all four figures are purchased, The Suicide Squad fans will be able to add the new version of King Shark (voiced by Slyvestor Stallone) to their team. McFarlane Toys only released one image of the newest wave of figures, but that is all fans need to see.

Each figure is beautifully sculpted, and I am glad we are getting some of the other popular characters in The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, and Bloodsport are the perfect addition to the DC Multiverse line, and I wouldn't be surprised if we unmasked variant releases. As fans can notice, it looks like the DC Comics weapons ban has hit McFarlane Toys as no members of The Suicide Squad comes with a firearm. This does not diminish anything about these figures, as McFarlane Toys has plenty of weapons available in other figures. Peacemaker and Polka-Dot Man will definitely be two figures I will want to add to my personal DC collection. The King Shark The Suicide Squad Build-a-Figure wave from McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse is set to release between October – November 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but DC Comics and DCEU fans will be able to find them here along with other amazing DC Multiverse figures. Be sure to pick up the newest DC wave hitting collectors hands now with the Dark Nights Death Metal with Batman Darkseid build a figure.