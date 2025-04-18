Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Tatooine Awaits with Hasbro's Star Wars Tusken Raider & Bantha 2-Pack

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Star Wars Vintage Collection at Celebration Japan with the Tusken Raider & Bantha 2-Pack.

Tatooine's fierce Tusken Raiders & Banthas come alive with detailed figures and authentic accessories.

Pre-order the exclusive Tusken Raider & Bantha set on Hasbro Pulse; ships Summer 2025 for Star Wars fans.

Immerse in Star Wars legacy with premium collectibles like the Tusken Raider & Bantha, straight from Tatooine.

Hasbro is attending Star Wars Celebration Japan, and they have unveiled some fun new Star Wars collectibles. One of these is a new release by The Vintage Collection, as fans get to return to Tatooine in style. The Tusken Raiders, also known as Sand People, are the fierce, nomadic inhabitants from Tatooine, who were first introduced in A New Hope. They were originally a mysterious threat in the desert, taking Anakin's mother and even almost taking Luke Skywalker. However, their culture has been more deeply explored recently, most notably in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. These stories showcase the Tuskens not as mindless raiders but as a proud, survivalist people with unique traditions and even codes of honor.

Hasbro is now bringing the Tusken Raider to the Vintage Collection, with an accompanying Bantha at their side. This special 2-pack set features a card-backed Tusken with fabric elements, a gaffi stick, and a long rifle. The Bantha, on the other hand, is faithfully crafted right off the screen with a full flocked body and articulated joints. Place your Tusken on its back and take on the harsh deserts of Tatooine in style and for $69.99. Releasing as a Hasbro Pulse and Disney Stores exclusive, this fun Vintage Collection 2-Pack goes up for pre-order today (4/18) at 3 PM EST with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Bantha & Tusken Raider 2-Pack

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $69.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse; available in Disney Stores at a later date. Available Summer 2025). Tusken Raiders share an almost mystical bond with Banthas — large, furry mammals that travel in herds through Tatooine's desert wastes."

"Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from the THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on a Bantha and Tusken Raider from A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale action figure set features scene-inspired photoreal design and multiple points of articulation. Pose out the fan-favorite Bantha with moveable legs and tail, articulated ankle joints, and twistable neck, plus a mouth that can open and close. Includes a packed-on saddle and the Tusken Raider (Bantha Rider) features a gaffi stick and rifle accessories."

