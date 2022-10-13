Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O'Neil Comes to Iron Studios

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are really starting to expand now with new collectibles through a variety of companies. Playmates continue to keep the line alive, but we've also started to see new pieces through places like Super7, Mezco Toyz, The Loyal Subjects, and even Iron Studios. Iron Studios' line is fairly new, and it was only last year when we saw the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/10 Art Scale statues arrive with two versions offered. Since then, we have seen statues for Casey Jones as well as the deadly Shredder, only enhancing the growing line. A new ally has now arrived as Iron Studios unveiled the lovely April O'Neil is on the case. April is back in her iconic yellow jumpsuit as she is hot on a lead and decked out in detail. The statue is loaded with plenty of nods to TMNT lore, like the Turtlecom on her hip. Now we just need statues for Master Splinter, Bebop, and Rocksteady, and the whole cast is complete. April O' Neil is priced at $169.99, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-order can be found here. Cowabunga!

April O'Neil Reporting In with New TMNT Statue

"Fearless and stubborn, the beautiful young news reporter with brown hair adventures in the most dangerous territories of New York city. April O'Neal is willing to face any challenges in search of exclusive news and to present people the truth. Hunting news leak for Channel 6 News, the TV network she works for, April walks on a base infiltrating the sewer galleries wearing her distinctive yellow jumpsuit with white boots."

"She advances describing every clue she finds, narrating every step with her mic, or registering all the images with her portable camera at her feet, using all the cunning and deduction to anticipate the plans of the fearsome villain Shredder and his Foot Clan or any other threat to her city or her mutant ninja turtle friends. On another "extra" special release, Iron Studios bring their statue "April O`Neil BDS – TMNT – Art Scale 1/10", with the intrepid journalist ally of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."