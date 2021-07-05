Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Can Bid On Memorabilia Selection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is just a few years away from its 40th anniversary as a franchise. Back in 1984, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird debuted the title at Mirage Studios. What started out as an indie comic blew up into one of the world's most lasting franchises, spawning multiple animated series that have entertained different generations, both animated and live-action films, a hugely successful line of toys and other merchandise, and notably a reimagined modern comics series at IDW Publishing with Eastman's involvement that remains relevant and popular after over one hundred issues. Now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can get a huge selection of merchandise featuring Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo in a bundle that is up for auction now over at Heritage. Let's check it out.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Related Memorabilia Group of 15 (c. 1990s)

A grab bag of Turtle Power! Included are two copies of the Pizza Hut promotional tour picture books and three copies of the official tour guide books with two in the original plastic bag for "Coming Out of Their Shells", a Raphael bumper sticker from Secret of the Ooze, a TMNT group with April O'Neil "Kicks: Sports, Video, and Adventure" poster, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles official motion picture sticker album that is sealed, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon sticker activity album, a sealed 1991 TMNT Landmark calendar, an opened 1992 TMNT Landmark calendar, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle The Movie 1990 Mirage poster book, an 8" x 10" Eric Talbert 1990 Mirage print, an 8" x 10" Dan Berger 1991 Mirage print, and a black and white 8" x 10" Great Lakes Dragaway promotional print with Leonardo. Most items show light handling wear along the edges, with some of the opened books having creases. Averaged in Very Good to Excellent condition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can head over to Heritage Auctions right now, where this group is up for bid in order to stake their claim for this great selection of items. Best of luck!