Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers Shredder Revealed

Get ready to enter the sewers of New York with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers action figures based on IDW comics

Wave 1 features Leonardo, Donatello, a Foot Soldier, and a reimagined Shredder with detailed accessories

Shredder figure includes a soft goods cape, swappable hands, extra feet, two katanas, and unmasked head

Figure set comes with an exclusive IDW TMNT comic reprint, available for pre-order, shipping October 2025

Shredder is ready for revenge and turtle soup as McFarlane Toys announces new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers. This new line of figures brings the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series to life with Wave 1 featuring Leonardo, Donatello, the Foot Soldier, and Shredder! Oroku Saki, better known as The Shredder, was reimagined for the comic series as a more powerful and complex villain with deep historical roots. Unlike many previous incarnations, the IDW Shredder is a reincarnated warlord from feudal Japan, brought into the modern age through mysticism and fate.

Shredder is the leader of the Foot Clan, and seeks not only control over New York City's underworld but also to fulfill a centuries-old rivalry with Hamato Yoshi, who has been reincarnated as Splinter. The fury of Shredder faithfully comes to life with this figure that features a soft goods cape, swappable hands, an unmasked head, an extra pair of feet, and two katanas. McFarlane has also included an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book re-print as well. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99 with a late October 2025 release date.

Shredder (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) with Comic (Page Punchers)

"The Turtles' greatest foe closes out the Villain Micro-series! A man of endless ambition, Oroku Saki harbors many secrets. This story delves into Shredder's inner mind to reveal the demons he's hidden from everyone. Will Shredder be his own undoing?"

Product Features:

5" scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork.

Accessories include soft goods cape, 2 katanas, swappable un-masked head portrait, 4 alternate hands and 2 alternate feet.

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging.

