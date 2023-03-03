Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Statue Arrives from PCS Dark times have arrived in the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PCS is bringing that world to life with a new 1:4 scale statue

It is time to take to the streets as PCS is entering the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles once again. The hit and popular storyline, The Last Ronin, returns with a brand 1/4 scale statue coming in at 23.25 wide and 21" tall. Our mysterious turtle is taking on some of the updated Mousers as he enters the Foot Clan-infested city. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will also notice all of the brother's weapons are featured, along with two swappable hands. The Last Ronin can wield a katana or nunchaku with the bow staff and say displayed on his back. Much love, time, and effort was put into this TMNT statue, and it will be a highlight piece for any fan. This PCS beauty comes in at a whopping $1,425, it is set for a December 2023 release, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can find one here.

The Last Ronin Arrives at PCS and Hits the Streets

"Ain't much of a stealth move. Then again, there's something to be said for hiding in plain sight."Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Last Ronin on Bike 1:4 Scale Statue, an action-packed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue for fans of the hit comic series. Michelangelo rides again — and this time he rides alone! The sole survivor of his band of brothers, this once-playful Ninja Turtle has become the Last Ronin in order to take on the Foot Clan."

The elaborate TMNT statue measures 23.25" wide as Mikey mows down a series of canine M112 Mousers with his red motorcycle. Red translucent explosions burst from the broken robots on the streets above his sewer home, and the fully realized bike features metallic exhaust burns, sculpted treads, and paint weathering. The Last Ronin 1:4 Scale Statue features two swap-out right arms holding his turtle tools of the trade: a katana formerly belonging to Leonardo and his own spinning nunchaku."

"With the sword in hand, the statue measures 21" tall, and with the nunchaku, the statue measures 24.75" tall. The piece also includes a removable sword handle for the sheath on his back when the sword arm is not on display. He also carries other tokens from his fallen brothers, like Donatello's bo staff and Raphael's sai. The Last Ronin Statue is completed with sculpted costuming details that capture Michelangelo's new dystopian look, including his black domino mask and hood, weathered brown armor padding, and red goggles around his neck."