The Bad Batch Hunter Receives New Star Wars Kotobukiya Statue

The Bad Batch was an excellent Star Wars series that combined the end of The Clone Wars with The Rise of the Empire. Seeing the transition of clones into Stormtroopers was just a fantastic sight to see, and I already want more. The presence of the Empire is a significant part of Star Wars lore, and it is the center of many Star Wars fans hearts. So combining the prequel series with the original saga is uncharted territory, and The Bad Batch is doing a perfect job going forward. As part of Disney's new "Bring Home the Bounty" product reveals is a brand new statue from Kotobukiya. Coming out of The Bad Batch is Hunter who will now join Wrecker with his very own 1/7 scale ArtFX statue. This incredible statue stands 8" tall and features Clone Force 99's Hunter in his glorious animated design and will come with a secondary head sculpt. This will allow Star Wars fans to display Hunter with and without his helmet, and he will be able to hold the included knife that comes with the Wrecker statue. Priced at $170, Hunter is set to release between May – June 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.

"From the popular animated series streaming on Disney+, Star Wars: The Bad Batch™, Sideshow and Kotobukiya present a series of 1/7 scale model kits. The Bad Batch, technically known as Clone Force 99™, is the result of Kaminoan™ experiments to create a specialist unit of clone commandos. Hunter™, their leader, was engineered with heightened senses, making him an expert tracker. Hunter, with his shaggy hair and skull tattoo, that covers half of his face, stands out among the members. Details like the skull emblem, and the sheath from this vibro-knife on his left arm are carefully sculpted in 1/7 scale. You can display this piece with the knife from ARTFX Star Wars Wrecker™ in his left hand (knife not included in this product)."

"An interchangeable head part without the helmet is also included. The base is of a hexagon shape design that will be standard to all future characters in this series so fans can enjoy lining them up together on display. Add the Bad Batch snap-fit model kit series to your collection today!"