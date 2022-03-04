The Batman Bat-Signal Add-On Collectible Coming to Hot Toys

Hot Toys recently revealed their new 1/6th scale, The Batman figure, but it looks some add-ons are on the way. Besides Hot Toys giving fans a batcycle, it looks like the new Bat-Signal is on the way. Coming in at $160, this 1/6 scale accessory measures 9" tall and captures the new Bat-Signal designs as seen in The Batman. An LED light-up function will be featured and will also have an adjustable stand to allow for some sweet display designs. Hot Toys will also be selling The Batman and Bat-Signal bundle for a whopping $515 if you want both. Both are set for an April – September 2023 release, and pre for the solo Bat-Signal can be found here and the bundle here. Be sure to also check out the Standard and Deluxe The Batman 1/6th Scale figures from Hot Toys as well with multiple portraits including a Robert Pattinson head sculpt, variety of bat accessories, and much more.

"The Batman – 1/6th scale Bat-Signal Collectible. One of the iconic sign alerts evildoers that Batman lurks in the shadows to protect the streets of Gotham City: the Bat-Signal! Based on the latest DC movie release, The Batman, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Bat-Signal collectible that can project Batman's calling card on the walls."

"Masterfully crafted based on The Batman movie, the one-sixth scale Bat-Signal Collectible measures 23cm in height, displays a screen accurate design with traditional Bat symbol at the center of the signal light, specially applied with distress effects, features LED light up function design, and an adjustable stand for angled projection. Reserve a spot for the Bat-Signal collection among your Bat collection to call on the caped crusader whenever trouble arises!"