The Batman Comes to Good Smile Company with New Nendoroid Figure

The Batman has easily blown fans away with an incredible DC Comics film that does not deal with the chaotic DCEU mess. The darker, grittier, and more noir styles fit, showcasing a new side of Batman that we have not seen on screens. I hope this series continues, and I look forward to Robert Pattinson continuing to explore the world of Bruce Wayne. Good Smile Company is also ready for some more The Batman action as the toy company reveals their newest Nendoroid figure. Loaded with details, this miniaturized 4-inch figure is packed with detail and accessories that will get any fan excited. For starters, Batman will feature both masked and unmasked portraits and even some faceplates for the masked sculpt.

The Batman features some very heavy and dark themes, and this adorableness of this Batman hides that. However, not all of the elements are removed as we do get some very fun accessories with a Riddler greeting card, mini batmobile, adjustable cape, and a gargoyle display base. Posing rods are included, and Good Smile Company really put a lot of heart and character into this figure, and I appreciate it. The Batman Nendoroid is priced at $$72.99, is set to release in January 2023; pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until June 1.

"I'm vengeance." From the movie "The Batman" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of Batman! He comes with two interchangeable face plates—a standard face and an angry face—along with white eye parts that can be used with his mask! Optional parts include a letter from the Riddler, a Batmobile miniature figure, an unmasked head part and a gargoyle part that can be attached to the Nendoroid's base! Be sure to add him to your collection!

Sculptor: Shichibee (Matsuda Model)

Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale fully articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 100mm (3.94 inches) in height.

Manufacturer: Good Smile Company