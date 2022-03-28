The Batman Comes to Iron Studios with New MiniCo Statues

The Batman returns to Iron Studios once again with a new set of statues for their MiniCo statue line. Coming in at 6" tall, Bruce Wayne is ready to bring justice to Gotham, and Iron Studios captures it all with two new statues. The Batman kicks off a whole new generation of Batman fans, and it gives us a more noir and detective style than previous films. So much fan love has been shown for this film and now new collectibles can be acquired to show off your love for it. Releasing as part of the MiniCo line, two statues are heading our way feating a masked and unmasked Batman. Both are highly detailed with the unique big-headed design that the MiniCo line is known for. These The Batman MiniCo statues are priced at $34.99 each, and fans can find the Unmasked version here and the asked with Riddler note here.

"With his sharp mind, the masked hero protector of Gotham City thoughtfully holds his mask, revealing his true identity as billionaire Bruce Wayne, he needs all of his intelligence and wit to unravel the mysterious clues left by a fearsome arch-enemy known as Riddler. With his black tactic suit to fight crime, he uses his training and many technological gadgets, but principally his big bat-like figure to cause fear in the criminals. Thus, Iron Studios present the statue "The Batman Unmasked – The Batman – MiniCo", with the greatest detective from the comics in the stylized version inspired in the latest Dark Knight movie in the theaters."

"Praised as a huge success from both audience and critics, directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman" shows the billionaire Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) at the beginning of his career, acting only two years as the vigilante Batman. Having Lieutenant James Gordon from Gotham City Police Department as his great ally, fighting thugs and mobsters, Batman faces the crazy and enigmatic Riddler (Paul Dano) and the dangerous Penguin (Colin Farrell), besides crossing paths with the mysterious Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) which leads him to walk the path to become one of the world's greatest detectives, discovering secrets and unveiling clues."